Graveside services for SFC William "Bill" Henry Land, 73, will be held on Monday, July 15, 2019, at 1 p.m., in Anniston Memorial Gardens. Full military honors will be rendered. Rev. Byron Duke will be officiating the service.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service on Monday.
SFC Land died on Friday, July 12, 2019, at Noland Hospital in Anniston.
Survivors include his daughter, Shauna Land Marler; his son, Steven Land and his wife, Heather; and four grandchildren, Natalie, Phillip, Emerson and Hudson Land.
SFC Land was a devoted father and grandfather and enjoyed spending time with his family and grandchildren.
He was a Vietnam War veteran and served his country faithfully. SFC retired from the US Army after 22 years, while stationed at Fort McClellan as a Chemical Operations Specialist.
After retirement, SFC Land worked for Huron Valley Steel. He then went to work as a contractor for Westinghouse at the Anniston Army Depot, where he retired after several years.
In his spare time, SFC Land enjoyed fishing and then traveling locally with his close friend, Bro. Hale.
SFC Land was preceded in death by his wife, Diane M. Land; his parents, Eugene Howard Land and Frieda Bussberg Land; and his brother, Fred Land.
Online condolences to the family at: www.annistonmemorial.com.
Anniston Memorial Funeral Home
Published in The Anniston Star on July 14, 2019