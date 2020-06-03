Sharon Plummer Misner of Hattiesburg entered into the presence of her Savior on May 29, 2020. She was born on December 19, 1950 to Jeanne and Bob Plummer in Anniston, Alabama. Sharon is preceded in death by her father. She is survived by her husband Jim Misner of Hattiesburg and their four children: Sarah (Mike) Atkinson of Flowood, MS, Jonathan (Gry) Misner of Oslo, Norway, Joshua (Deanna) Misner of Vestavia Hills, AL, and Adin Misner of Scott Air Force Base, Illinois; six grandchildren: Emma, Ben, and Gracie Atkinson and Caroline, Sarah Kate, and McClain Misner; her loving mother, Jeanne Plummer of Anniston, AL; her brother Tommy (Sandy) Plummer and sisters Donna Plummer and Peggy (Bill) Brockman as well as numerous nieces and nephews. A memorial service was held on May 31, 2020, at First Presbyterian Church of Hattiesburg. In Lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to P.C.S. Located at 103 WSF Tatum Road, Hattiesburg, MS 39401, in honor Sharon.





