Sharon Plummer Misner
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Sharon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sharon Plummer Misner of Hattiesburg entered into the presence of her Savior on May 29, 2020. She was born on December 19, 1950 to Jeanne and Bob Plummer in Anniston, Alabama. Sharon is preceded in death by her father. She is survived by her husband Jim Misner of Hattiesburg and their four children: Sarah (Mike) Atkinson of Flowood, MS, Jonathan (Gry) Misner of Oslo, Norway, Joshua (Deanna) Misner of Vestavia Hills, AL, and Adin Misner of Scott Air Force Base, Illinois; six grandchildren: Emma, Ben, and Gracie Atkinson and Caroline, Sarah Kate, and McClain Misner; her loving mother, Jeanne Plummer of Anniston, AL; her brother Tommy (Sandy) Plummer and sisters Donna Plummer and Peggy (Bill) Brockman as well as numerous nieces and nephews. A memorial service was held on May 31, 2020, at First Presbyterian Church of Hattiesburg. In Lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to P.C.S. Located at 103 WSF Tatum Road, Hattiesburg, MS 39401, in honor Sharon.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Anniston Star on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Forrest Funeral Home
1258 Richburg Rd
Hattiesburg, MS 39402
(601) 264-1816
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved