Funeral will be held at 10 AM, Saturday, February 16, 2019, at Village Chapel for Sheila Dean Meeks Lehr, 55, Collinsville, who died Thursday, February 14, 2019. Gary Stansfield and Chris King will officiate. Burial will follow at Antioch Church of Christ Cemetery. Village Chapel Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Sheila graduated from Etowah High School in 1982, and was a member of Antioch Church of Christ. She was preceded in death by her father, J.C. Meeks; and stepfather, Billy Jean Teague. Sheila is survived by her husband, Tim Lehr; sons, Lance and Lloyd Lehr; mother, Ella Dean Teague; brothers, Ivan (Phyllis) Meeks, Kevin (Vonn) Meeks, Tim (Rhonda) Meeks, Edward (Tracy) Meeks, and Joel (Stacy) Meeks; sisters, Deborah (Neil) Robison, Karen (Dusty) Rowland, and Melissa (Jimmy) Clayton; step siblings, Tammy (Mark) Hemrick, Eddie Teague, and Debra Teague; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and -nephews. Pallbearers will be nephews and friends. The family will receive friends from 6 PM to 8 PM Friday, February 15, 2019, at Village Chapel.