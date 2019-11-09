November 6, 2019, The Lord called Shela LeCroy to come and the hands of the angels led her to be home, Shela leaves behind; Daughters, Melissa Cromwell (Jeff) and Marilyn LeCroy; Sons, Brian LeCroy (Sherry), Eric LeCroy (Becky) and Shasta Hollis; four grandchildren, Shedelle Allred (Alex), Landen Cromwell, Matthew LeCroy, Christian Mcleroy, Jacob LeCroy, a great grandchild Noble Allred and friend Becky Metsker. Shela is preceded in death by her husband W. Edward LeCroy. A memorial service will be held Sunday, November 10, 2019 at 2:00 pm in the Toby Miller Chapel at Miller Funeral Home. Shela loved flowers and worked in the yard often. She baked delicious bread and cakes. She worked in healthcare for 30 years, she worked the last 16 years before retirement at NHC of Anniston as a nurse on Dogwood Trace. Loved by many and will be missed deeply. "ROLL TIDE" Miller Funeral Home and Crematory "The Perfect Tribute" www.millerfuneralhomeox ford.com
Published in The Anniston Star on Nov. 9, 2019