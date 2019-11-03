Funeral service for Ms. Shelba Lynn Argo, 63, will be held on Monday, November 4, 2019, at 3:00 p.m. at Anniston Memorial Funeral Home. Bro. Byrian Watts will be officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service. A private family burial will follow the service.
Ms. Argo entered her Heavenly home on Thursday, October 31, 2019.
Ms. Argo is preceded in death by her parents, Sidney and Peggy Sanders Argo; her grandson, Allan Turner; and her life-long best friend, Marsha Lumpkin. Left to cherish her memory are her children, James "Jim-Bob" (Gloria) Turner of Eastaboga and Greg Turner of Wellington; her grandchildren, Jalon Turner, Logan Turner, Gage Turner and Dakota Millwood; two sisters, Wanda (Steve) Cody of Wellington and Pamela (Jim) Angle of Wedowee; several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews; and her best friend, Brenda Levings of Jacksonville.
Ms. Argo was a life long Christian. She worked for many years as an LPN, caring for others and helping others in any way she could. One of her favorite places to work was at Jacksonville Health and Rehab. Ms. Argo was a loving mother, "Big MawMaw", and sister and spending time with her family was very special to her. Mrs. Argo loved her fur-babies and her grandchildren. Her grandchildren were her life and she enjoyed being with them every chance she could.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Brenda Levings for her continued support and care.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to the Gregory Allan Turner Memorial Fund, 13100 Philly Lane, Truckee, CA 96161 or to: gallanturner.org.
Published in The Anniston Star on Nov. 3, 2019