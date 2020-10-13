Shelby Jean Davis, 69, died Friday, October 9, 2020 at NHC Healthcare.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at Dryden Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. J. W. Daniel, Rev. Jr Morris, and Rev. Tony McCain officiating. Burial will follow in Heflin Memorial Garden.
Dryden Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Survivors include: Son - Barry Davis Sister - Deborah Hembree Brother - Harold (Missie) Hembree Aunt - Marcella Smith Aunt - Marcella Sutton Nephews - Davis Vaughn, Heath Hembree & Chris Davis Nieces - Barbara Davis, Michelle Poland, Tina Pope, Mandy Wynn & Shasta Newton. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Shelby worked in the textile industry for most of her life. Shelby always complemented you on something with a smile, heaven gained a new angel with wings. She was preceded in death by her husband of 41 years, Dan Davis. visit our website @ www.drydenfuneralhome.com