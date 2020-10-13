1/1
Shelby Jean Davis
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shelby's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shelby Jean Davis, 69, died Friday, October 9, 2020 at NHC Healthcare.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at Dryden Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. J. W. Daniel, Rev. Jr Morris, and Rev. Tony McCain officiating. Burial will follow in Heflin Memorial Garden.
Dryden Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Survivors include: Son - Barry Davis Sister - Deborah Hembree Brother - Harold (Missie) Hembree Aunt - Marcella Smith Aunt - Marcella Sutton Nephews - Davis Vaughn, Heath Hembree & Chris Davis Nieces - Barbara Davis, Michelle Poland, Tina Pope, Mandy Wynn & Shasta Newton. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Shelby worked in the textile industry for most of her life. Shelby always complemented you on something with a smile, heaven gained a new angel with wings. She was preceded in death by her husband of 41 years, Dan Davis. visit our website @ www.drydenfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Anniston Star on Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dryden Funeral Home
1467 Almon Street
Heflin, AL 36264
(256) 463-2287
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved