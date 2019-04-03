Funeral Service for Mrs. Shelia Jane Sears-Cunningham, 57, will be held Friday, April 5, 2019 at 1:00 pm, from the New Zion Baptist Church, Heflin, AL., with Pastor Jerry Johnson, officiating. Mrs. Sears-Cunningham passed away Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at her residence. Shelia leaves precious memories with her husband, Mr. Les Cunningham, Weaver, AL.; mother, Ms. Rena Sears, Anniston, AL.; two sons, Mr. Xavier (Vanessa) Cunningham, Montgomery, AL.; Mr. Jamal (JeBresha) Cunningham, Oxford, AL.; four grandchildren; a very close sister/cousin, Tiffany F. Shelton, and a host of other relatives and friends. Public viewing will be held Thursday, April 4, 2019 from 12-8 with family receiving friends from 4-6 in the Chapel of Chimes at Ervin Funeral Chapel, LLC., 1518 Brown Ave., Anniston, Alabama 36201. Arrangements entrusted to Sunset Memorial Chapel, Childersburg. www.sunsetmc.com
Sunset Memorial Chapel Inc
33558 US Hwy 280
Childersburg, AL 35044
(256) 378-7199
Published in The Anniston Star from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2019