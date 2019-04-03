The Anniston Star

Mrs. Shelia Jane Sears-Cunningham

Obituary
Guest Book
  • "Oh boy we used to have some fun, sleep overs at both..."
    - Judy Mathews
  • "Shelia, I remember when we first met we just hit it off. ..."
    - Harlotte Williams
  • "My precious friend has been made whole again. She has..."
    - Trovia Goodwin
  • "Shelia, my beautiful and sweet friend, today I am so sad..."
    - Paula Kaylor

Funeral Service for Mrs. Shelia Jane Sears-Cunningham, 57, will be held Friday, April 5, 2019 at 1:00 pm, from the New Zion Baptist Church, Heflin, AL., with Pastor Jerry Johnson, officiating. Mrs. Sears-Cunningham passed away Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at her residence. Shelia leaves precious memories with her husband, Mr. Les Cunningham, Weaver, AL.; mother, Ms. Rena Sears, Anniston, AL.; two sons, Mr. Xavier (Vanessa) Cunningham, Montgomery, AL.; Mr. Jamal (JeBresha) Cunningham, Oxford, AL.; four grandchildren; a very close sister/cousin, Tiffany F. Shelton, and a host of other relatives and friends. Public viewing will be held Thursday, April 4, 2019 from 12-8 with family receiving friends from 4-6 in the Chapel of Chimes at Ervin Funeral Chapel, LLC., 1518 Brown Ave., Anniston, Alabama 36201. Arrangements entrusted to Sunset Memorial Chapel, Childersburg. www.sunsetmc.com
Funeral Home
Sunset Memorial Chapel Inc
33558 US Hwy 280
Childersburg, AL 35044
(256) 378-7199
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in The Anniston Star from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.