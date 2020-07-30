1/1
Shelton Duane Gray
Private services for the family of Mr. Shelton Duane Gray will be held by his family. No Public Viewing, however the guest book may be signed at Ervin Funeral Chapel on Friday, July 31, 2020 from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. at Ervin Funeral Chapel.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to Sweet Rock Baptist Church, 2870 Gunnels Lane, Oxford, Alabama 36203.
Shelton D. Gray was born to the parentage of Albert and Carolyn Gray in Calhoun County, Alabama.
Shelton attended Oxford City School and graduated from Oxford High School in 1985. He then attended the Tuskegee Institute from 1985 - 1988. He proudly served his country and entered the United States Air Force in 1988. He served honorably at Longstein Hospital in Germany during Desert Shield and Desert Storm. His military service ended in 1991.
Shelton continued to serve his community. He was well known and loved throughout.
He passed from this life and entered into eternal rest on July 26, 2020.
He leaves to cherish his memories: his brother; aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends, and his church family.
Published in The Anniston Star on Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Ervin Funeral Chapel
1518 Brown Avenue
Anniston, AL 36201
(256) 237-1717
