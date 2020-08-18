1/
Sherryl J. Thornton
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sherryl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ms. Sherryl J. Thornton, age 67, of Richmond, formerly of Anniston, Alabama, passed away Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at Compassionate Care Center.
Ms. Thornton, the daughter of Ralph and Jean F. Thornton, was born in Brevard County, Florida on March 3, 1953. She retired from Goodyear after 31 years of service. She loved art, painting and wood working.
In addition to her mother, Ms. Thornton is survived by her brother: Ralph Randall (& Carolyn) Thornton, Sr. of Oxford, AL; her uncle: Terry (& Patsy) Fleming; one aunt: Sally Bates; her nephew: Ralph Randall (& Jennifer) Thornton, Jr.; one niece: Terry (& Paul) Addie all of Richmond and several cousins.
She was preceded in death by her father.
The family has chosen private services under the direction of the Combs, Parsons & Collins Funeral Home.
www.cpcfh.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Anniston Star on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Combs, Parsons & Collins Funeral Home
328 West Main St.
Richmond, KY 40475
(859) 623-0822
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved