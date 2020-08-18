Ms. Sherryl J. Thornton, age 67, of Richmond, formerly of Anniston, Alabama, passed away Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at Compassionate Care Center.Ms. Thornton, the daughter of Ralph and Jean F. Thornton, was born in Brevard County, Florida on March 3, 1953. She retired from Goodyear after 31 years of service. She loved art, painting and wood working.In addition to her mother, Ms. Thornton is survived by her brother: Ralph Randall (& Carolyn) Thornton, Sr. of Oxford, AL; her uncle: Terry (& Patsy) Fleming; one aunt: Sally Bates; her nephew: Ralph Randall (& Jennifer) Thornton, Jr.; one niece: Terry (& Paul) Addie all of Richmond and several cousins.She was preceded in death by her father.The family has chosen private services under the direction of the Combs, Parsons & Collins Funeral Home.