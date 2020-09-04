Memorial celebration for Sheryl Louise Swink 47, will be Sunday, Sept. 6, noon - 5 pm at Zinn Park, Anniston. Mrs. Swink passed away on August 21, 2020 at Regional Medical Center. Survivors include her sons: Jamie Swink, Marcus Swink, Julius Swink; 6 grandchildren; her father: Enon A. Swink; siblings: Enon Swink, Jr., Richey Swink, Bonnie Swink, Calvin Swink, Greg Swink, Michael Swink, Marcus Swink, other relatives and friends. She is preceded by death by mother: Mary Louise Swink, son: Antonio Swink, grandparents, Eugene and Cora Bell Crook, Calvin and Lula Pearl Swink. Anniston Funeral Service Jeffrey C. Williams 2562360319
Published in The Anniston Star on Sep. 4, 2020.