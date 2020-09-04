Or Copy this URL to Share

Memorial celebration for Sheryl Louise Swink 47, will be Sunday, Sept. 6, noon - 5 pm at Zinn Park, Anniston. Mrs. Swink passed away on August 21, 2020 at Regional Medical Center. Survivors include her sons: Jamie Swink, Marcus Swink, Julius Swink; 6 grandchildren; her father: Enon A. Swink; siblings: Enon Swink, Jr., Richey Swink, Bonnie Swink, Calvin Swink, Greg Swink, Michael Swink, Marcus Swink, other relatives and friends. She is preceded by death by mother: Mary Louise Swink, son: Antonio Swink, grandparents, Eugene and Cora Bell Crook, Calvin and Lula Pearl Swink. Anniston Funeral Service Jeffrey C. Williams 2562360319

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store