Sheryl Louise Swink
Memorial celebration for Sheryl Louise Swink 47, will be Sunday, Sept. 6, noon - 5 pm at Zinn Park, Anniston. Mrs. Swink passed away on August 21, 2020 at Regional Medical Center. Survivors include her sons: Jamie Swink, Marcus Swink, Julius Swink; 6 grandchildren; her father: Enon A. Swink; siblings: Enon Swink, Jr., Richey Swink, Bonnie Swink, Calvin Swink, Greg Swink, Michael Swink, Marcus Swink, other relatives and friends. She is preceded by death by mother: Mary Louise Swink, son: Antonio Swink, grandparents, Eugene and Cora Bell Crook, Calvin and Lula Pearl Swink. Anniston Funeral Service Jeffrey C. Williams 2562360319

Published in The Anniston Star on Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Anniston Funeral Service
630 South Wilmer
Anniston, AL 36201
(256) 236-0319
1 entry
September 3, 2020
"WITH HEARTFELT SYMPATHY "
BRO.DAVIS
