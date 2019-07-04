Funeral service for Shirley Ann Vise Stephens, 82, of Oxford, AL will be 2:00 pm, Friday, July 5, 2019, at Chapel Hill Funeral Home. Dr. C. O. Grinstead will officiate, and burial will follow at Forestlawn Gardens. The family will receive friends from 12:00 noon until the time of service at the funeral home. Shirley (Nana) Stephens stepped into Heaven on her 82nd birthday, July 3, 2019 at Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center surrounded by her loving family. Shirley (Nana) Stephens is survived by her devoted and loving husband of 61 years, Arnold Stephens; her loving daughter, Kim Stephens Adams; her grandsons, Corey Adams and his wife, (Hannah), Taylor Adams and Logan Adams; several nieces and nephews, and a host of friends. Mrs. Stephens is preceded in death by her parents, F. B. and Azalee Vise; and step-mother, Vivian Vise; sisters, Carolyn Brown and Minnie Powell; brother, Harold Vise. Pallbearers will be nephews. Mrs. Stephens was a native and long-time resident of Oxford. She was a longtime member of Trinity Baptist Church and worked in sales at Forestlawn Gardens for several years. Her prized possession was her family. Spending time with her family was her greatest joy. She loved serving others, singing about Jesus, and making others laugh, yelling Roll Tide and Go Braves. Special thanks to Dr. Vance Moore, Dr. James Hixon, Staff of NHC and the nurses of RMC 8th floor. A special thanks to the entire staff of Chapel Hill Funeral Home. Flowers will be accepted, or donations may be made to the or . Condolences may be left at www.chapelhillfh.com
Published in The Anniston Star on July 4, 2019