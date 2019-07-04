Guest Book View Sign Service Information Chapel Hill Funeral Home 542 West 52nd Street Anniston , AL 36206 (256)-820-5151 Funeral service 2:00 PM Chapel Hill Funeral Home 542 West 52nd Street Anniston , AL 36206 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral service for Shirley Ann Vise Stephens, 82, of Oxford, AL will be 2:00 pm, Friday, July 5, 2019, at Chapel Hill Funeral Home. Dr. C. O. Grinstead will officiate, and burial will follow at Forestlawn Gardens. The family will receive friends from 12:00 noon until the time of service at the funeral home. Shirley (Nana) Stephens stepped into Heaven on her 82nd birthday, July 3, 2019 at Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center surrounded by her loving family. Shirley (Nana) Stephens is survived by her devoted and loving husband of 61 years, Arnold Stephens; her loving daughter, Kim Stephens Adams; her grandsons, Corey Adams and his wife, (Hannah), Taylor Adams and Logan Adams; several nieces and nephews, and a host of friends. Mrs. Stephens is preceded in death by her parents, F. B. and Azalee Vise; and step-mother, Vivian Vise; sisters, Carolyn Brown and Minnie Powell; brother, Harold Vise. Pallbearers will be nephews. Mrs. Stephens was a native and long-time resident of Oxford. She was a longtime member of Trinity Baptist Church and worked in sales at Forestlawn Gardens for several years. Her prized possession was her family. Spending time with her family was her greatest joy. She loved serving others, singing about Jesus, and making others laugh, yelling Roll Tide and Go Braves. Special thanks to Dr. Vance Moore, Dr. James Hixon, Staff of NHC and the nurses of RMC 8th floor. A special thanks to the entire staff of Chapel Hill Funeral Home. Flowers will be accepted, or donations may be made to the or . Condolences may be left at Funeral service for Shirley Ann Vise Stephens, 82, of Oxford, AL will be 2:00 pm, Friday, July 5, 2019, at Chapel Hill Funeral Home. Dr. C. O. Grinstead will officiate, and burial will follow at Forestlawn Gardens. The family will receive friends from 12:00 noon until the time of service at the funeral home. Shirley (Nana) Stephens stepped into Heaven on her 82nd birthday, July 3, 2019 at Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center surrounded by her loving family. Shirley (Nana) Stephens is survived by her devoted and loving husband of 61 years, Arnold Stephens; her loving daughter, Kim Stephens Adams; her grandsons, Corey Adams and his wife, (Hannah), Taylor Adams and Logan Adams; several nieces and nephews, and a host of friends. Mrs. Stephens is preceded in death by her parents, F. B. and Azalee Vise; and step-mother, Vivian Vise; sisters, Carolyn Brown and Minnie Powell; brother, Harold Vise. Pallbearers will be nephews. Mrs. Stephens was a native and long-time resident of Oxford. She was a longtime member of Trinity Baptist Church and worked in sales at Forestlawn Gardens for several years. Her prized possession was her family. Spending time with her family was her greatest joy. She loved serving others, singing about Jesus, and making others laugh, yelling Roll Tide and Go Braves. Special thanks to Dr. Vance Moore, Dr. James Hixon, Staff of NHC and the nurses of RMC 8th floor. A special thanks to the entire staff of Chapel Hill Funeral Home. Flowers will be accepted, or donations may be made to the or . Condolences may be left at www.chapelhillfh.com Published in The Anniston Star on July 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Anniston Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Funeral Home Details Website Map/Directions Chapel Hill Funeral Home Anniston , AL (256) 820-5151 Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.