Funeral services for Mrs. Shirley Cash, 71, of Jacksonville, will be held at 12:00 noon, on Saturday, November 30, 2019, at Angel Grove Baptist Church. The Reverends Scott Smith and Ronny Moore will officiate, and burial will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until noon on Saturday at the church. Mrs. Cash passed away on Monday, November 25, 2019 at RMC Stringfellow Memorial Hospital. She is preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Dorothy Johnston McGinnis; and sister-in-law, Shirley McGinnis. A native of Jacksonville, Mrs. Cash graduated from Jacksonville State University with a Bachelor's degree in Elementary Education, and she received her Master's degree from The University of Alabama. Mrs. Cash retired as a teacher after 30 years of service, teaching at Weaver Elementary School her entire career. After her retirement, she served on the Calhoun County Board of Education for six years. She was also a member of Delta Kappa Gamma International Society for Key Women Educators, serving in various offices over several years. Mrs. Cash was an active church member, and faithfully served as Church Pianist at West Point Baptist Church for 37 years. Survivors include her husband, Kenneth Cash and son, Landon Cash, both of Jacksonville; daughter, Jordan Alexander and her husband, Wesley, of Milton, FL; grandson, Kaden Cash and daughter-in-law, Amanda Cash, both of Alexandria; brothers, Carl "Sonny" McGinnis of Alexandria, and Jerry McGinnis of Wellington; niece, Ashley McGinnis; and nephew, Steven McGinnis. Pallbearers will be Ray Christopher, Clois Boozer, Raymond Horton, Jeff Almaroad, Johnny McGinnis, and David Deerman. Flowers will be accepted or donations may be made to West Point Baptist Church Building Fund, 6835 AL Hwy 204, Jacksonville, AL 36265. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.klbrownfuneralhome.com. K.L. Brown Funeral Home 322 Nisbet Street NW Jacksonville, Alabama 36265 256-435-7042
Published in The Anniston Star on Nov. 28, 2019