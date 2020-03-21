In loving memory of Shirley Dean Hughes who passed away March 16, 2020 at age 84. She was born April 5, 1935 in Meridian, MS and grew up in Anniston, AL with her mother & 6 siblings. Shirley and her family moved to Dallas, Texas from Anniston soon after the birth of her two sons where they lived for many years. She returned to Alabama to reside in Alexandria, AL. after the passing of her husband, Jimmy D. Hughes in 2003 to care for her mother until her passing in 2013. Shirley was embraced by many because of her special smile and laugh, but will be truly remembered because of the love she confessed for her Savior, Jesus Christ and how deeply she cared for others. She was happiest when with her family and beloved pet Angel. She is survived by her brothers Ronald, David and Richard Smith, sons Darrell and Terry Hughes, grandchildren Chad and Brad Hughes, James Hodges and a blessing of great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, Ola Mae and Frank Smith, brother Frank Smith, sisters Dorothy Dougher and Kathy Burgess. A private burial and graveside service will be held at Anniston Memorial Gardens Monday the 23rd of March at 2:00PM where she will be interred. Online condolences may be made at www.graybrownservice.com
Published in The Anniston Star on Mar. 21, 2020