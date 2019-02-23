Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mrs. Shirley Gayle Gable. View Sign

A funeral service for Mrs. Shirley Gayle Gable, of Anniston, will be on Monday, February 25, 2019 at 2:00 pm in the Event Center at Miller Funeral Home with Pastor Bo Brooks and Sister Donna Johnson officiating. The family will receive friends on Sunday, February 24, 2019 from 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm at Miller Funeral Home. Mrs. Gable passed away on February 21, 2019 at her home surrounded by family. She leaves behind to cherish her memory her daughters, Dana Gable, Melissa Gable, and Lillian Higgins (Matthew); grandchildren, Bryan Gable; mother, Mary McCulley; siblings, Barbara Bagley (Ronnie), Carolyn Hughes, Nita Lee; sister in law, Laura Ahee, and several nieces, nephews, and friends. She is preceded in death by her husband of 29 years, Willard Gable; father, Frank McCulley; son, Matthew Gable, and siblings, Joe McCulley, Paul and Paula McCulley and Michelle McCulley. Pallbearers will be Marlene Roberts, Jimmey Ray Barclay, Johnny Barclay, Frankie Barclay, Matthew Higgins and Dylan Grubbs. Honorary pallbearers will be Bryan Gable, Carl Ahee Sr., Carl Ahee Jr., Kenneth Gable, Robert Wilson, Wayne McCulley and Hunter Barclay. Mrs. Gable was a resident of Anniston for most of her life. She attended Living Water Ministry. Mrs. Gable was a sweet woman who was very welcoming. She took care of others and became a mother to many people. She was truly the backbone to her family. She was a loving and great mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend and will be deeply missed by all who had the great pleasure of knowing her. Her daughters would like to extended a heartfelt thank you to the staff and nurses of Southern Care/New Beacon Hospice. Miller Funeral Home and Crematory 256-831-4611

Published in The Anniston Star on Feb. 23, 2019

