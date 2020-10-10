Funeral service for Mrs. Shirley "Joyce" Hail Doss, of Alexandria, will be held on Monday, October 12, 2020 at 12:00 pm at Anniston Memorial Funeral Home. Reverend Jonathan Pate and Reverend Leslie Bailey will be officiating. Burial will follow the service in Maple Grove Cemetery. Mrs. Doss passed away on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center. She was preceded in death by her parents, Kellawn and Ruby Hail; her brother, Charles Hail; and her brother in law, Hughey Homesley. Left to cherish her memories are her husband of 41 years, Donald W. Doss of Alexandria; her daughters, Amanda Sparks (Jared) of Fairhope and Jessica Olvey of Houston, Texas; five grandchildren; her sister, Sandra Homesley of Weaver; a sister in law, Peggy Hail of Weaver; niece, Wendy Fleming (Curtis); nephew, Jason Hail (Gwen); 3 great-nieces; and 1 great-nephew. Mrs. Doss graduated from JSU in 1962 with a bachelor's degree in Elementary Education. She was a teacher for over 30 years and retired from Ft. McClellan Elementary. She loved teaching because it gave her the opportunity to educate and touch the lives of many children. She was a member of Golden Springs Life Worship Center. She enjoyed crocheting and loved flowers. She loved to be around people and helping others in any way possible. It was so easy to love her because she loved you so deeply in return. She was a loving wife, mother, sister, and friend and will be forever missed. Pallbearers will be her friends and family. Online condolences to the family at: www.annistonmemorial.com.
