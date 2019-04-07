Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirley M. Taylor. View Sign

Funeral services for Shirley M. Taylor, age 80, of Oxford, will be Monday, April 8, 2019, 2:00 PM in the Toby Miller Chapel at Miller Funeral Home. The Rev. Jerry Starling will be officiating. Burial will follow in the Oxford Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Monday from 12 PM until service time at the funeral home.

Mrs. Taylor passed away on Thursday at Regional Medical Center.

Survivors include her sons; Truman Taylor Jr (Clara), Jeff Taylor, Keith Taylor, grandchildren; Jeremiah Taylor, Tristan Taylor Johnston, Presley Taylor, Kevin Taylor, Krystal Taylor, and a great grand, Tatum Keith Johnston.

Pallbearers will be Jeff Taylor, Keith Taylor, Gerald Cates, Zach Johnston, Jeremiah Taylor, and Mike Knight.

Mrs. Taylor was a resident of Oxford, She was the owner of Home Owners Mortgage Company.

Mrs. Taylor was preceded in death by her parents Jim and Maeola Popham and her husband, Truman Taylor, Sr.

Miller Funeral Home and Crematory

256-831-4611



