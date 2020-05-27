Funeral service for Mrs. Shirley Mae Moore, 83, of Anniston, will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at Anniston Memorial Funeral Home. Rev. Joe Hansford will be officiating. Burial will follow the service in Maple Grove Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Mrs. Moore passed away on Sunday, May 24, 2020 at Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center. Preceding her in death are her parents, Loretta Weaver (Harry) and Walt Wagner; and two sisters, Joyce LaFevre and Annabelle Deavor. Left to cherish her precious memories are her husband of 66 years, William Moore Jr.; children, Wayne Moore (Teresa), Wade Moore (Diana), Victoria Boswell (Bobby); grandchildren, Lorrie Perry (David), Lance Moore (Angel), Patrick Moore (Cheryl), Jamie Moore, Zachary Moore (Autumn), Rebecca Watson, Brian Watson, Ashley Decker (Andy)Heather Ponder (Chris); many great grandchildren and great great grandchildren; a brother, Lee Wagner; and many nieces and nephews. Mrs. Moore retired from RMC in Anniston after 23 years of service. She was strong, loving, kind, and compassionate, and would help and take care of anyone who needed her. She loved animals especially her Parrot, Taco. She attended church at the Salvation Army. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend and will be missed dearly. Pallbearers will be Weston Perry, Lance Moore, Andy Decker, Zachary Moore, Jamie Moore and Shawn Aldridge. Online condolences to the family at: www.annistonmemorial.com. Anniston Memorial Funeral Home "Serving Families with Compassion and Excellence"
Published in The Anniston Star on May 27, 2020.