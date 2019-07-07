Graveside services were held at Forest Lawn Cemetery for Mrs. Shirley Martin Messer, age 82, of Anniston, who went home to be with her Lord and family on July 4,2019. The service was officiated by Billy Henderson, with Crestwood Funeral Home directing.

Mrs. Messer was a fort McClellan retiree working as a Chaplains private secretary. She loved music, dancing, helping others and was such a joy to be around.

She is preceded in death by husband Charlie D. Messer and son Craig Messer.

She is survived by her aunt and caregiver Ruth Borrell, Karen S. Witthauer and husband Mark, her best and longtime friend Mavis Murray, who was a faithful visitor during her illness, Wayne Hollingsworth always on call for transportation when needed, her stepchildren Butch Messer and Ruth Miller and family, Billy Henderson who was much loved by Shirley.

