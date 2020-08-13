Graveside services for Mrs. Shirley V. Brown, 84, of Anniston, will be at 2 pm on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens in Jacksonville. Her grandson, Trey Brown, will officiate.
Mrs. Brown passed away on August 10, 2020 at NHC in Anniston.
Mrs. Brown was born in Georgia but was raised in Jacksonville. She was a graduate of Jacksonville High School and Jacksonville State University. Mrs. Brown was the co-owner and co-founder of Brown Roofing Company and ran the residential portion of their business. She was a longtime member of Parker Memorial Baptist Church. Mrs. Brown was an avid member of The Garden Club and provided flowers for many weddings in the area over the years. She loved to travel throughout the United States and the world with her husband and friends.
Mrs. Brown is preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Charles David Brown, Sr.; her father, Albert Vasser; her mother, Eva Knight; her step mother, Dorothy Vasser; and her step father, Elbert Knight; a brother, Sonny Knight; and a nephew, Jeff Knight.
She is survived by a daughter, Vanessa D. Shiley, of Newcastle, Washington; a son, Charles David Brown, Jr., and his wife, Cynthia, of Anniston; three grandchildren, Alexandra Shiley of Newcastle, Washington, Charles David "Trey" Brown, III of Anniston, and Katie Brown of Anniston; sisters, Sharon Webb and her husband, Bill, of Louisville, KY, Joyce Smith and her husband, Ron, of Louisville, KY; a brother, David Vasser, of Louisville, KY; her sisters-in-law, Charlotte McKerley of Jacksonville, Faye Snider of Anniston, Virginia White of Piedmont, and Sue Deason of Jacksonville ; her caregiver for the last 10 years, Ruth Garrett, of Munford; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 (www.act.alz.org
).
In accordance with the current state-mandated health order, all guests to the service are kindly asked to wear masks and maintain social distancing.
