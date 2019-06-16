Shone R. Vaughan, 48 of Eastaboga, was born on April 12, 1971, in Columbus, GA, to Carolyn and John Vaughan.
She passed away on June 12, 2019, at RMC Stringfellow Memorial Hospital in Anniston.
Shone enjoyed Alabama Football, fishing, frogs, arts and crafts, Cheaha Mountain, and her grandbabies. She will be remembered for her honesty, craziness, and over-all well being.
She is survived by her children, Blake (Britney) Vaughan, Brian (Tori) Vaughan and Brandon (Leah) Johnson; grandchildren, Mayson, Ayden, Susan, Emmie and Emberlee; siblings, John Vaughan and Kay McKinney; and pets, Jade and Kush.
Published in The Anniston Star on June 16, 2019