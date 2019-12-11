Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dr. Slenda O. Haynes. View Sign Service Information K.L. Brown Memory Chapel 620 Golden Springs Road Anniston , AL 36207 (256)-231-2334 Visitation 5:00 PM - 6:00 PM K.L. Brown Memory Chapel 620 Golden Springs Road Anniston , AL 36207 View Map Memorial service 6:00 PM K.L. Brown Memory Chapel 620 Golden Springs Road Anniston , AL 36207 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

A Memorial Service for Dr. Slenda O. Haynes, 64, of Oxford, will be at 6 pm on Thursday, December 12, 2019, in the chapel of K.L. Brown Memory Chapel in Golden Springs with Dr. Stan Albright and Ryan Robertson officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Thursday at the funeral home. Dr. Haynes passed away on December 8, 2019, at NE Alabama Regional Medical Center. Dr. Haynes lived most of her life in Huntsville. She received her Bachelors and Masters degrees from Jacksonville State University and went on to receive her Doctorate from Oklahoma State University. She taught at Kitty Stone Elementary for a number of years, became a professor at Jacksonville State University, and retired in 2012. The majority of her career was teaching special education. Dr. Haynes was also a member of First Baptist Church Oxford. She is preceded in death by her parents, Leroy and Deloris Wells Osborn. Dr. Haynes is survived by her husband, Byron "Buddy" Haynes; daughters, Jordan Swafford and her husband, Jimmy, and Jennifer Wiggins; sons, William Yohe, Jason Haynes and his wife, Crissy, and Josh Haynes and his wife, Kim; grandchildren, Stephanie Swafford, Zech Haynes, Trent Haynes, Emma Wiggins, Ethan Wiggins, Abi Haynes, Jayden Swafford, Jenna Swafford, and Katherine Haynes; brothers, David Osborn and his wife, Dawn, and Charles Osborn and his wife, Jackie; and numerous nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to First Baptist Church Oxford, 98 E. Oak Street, Oxford AL 36203. Online condolences may be made to the family at



