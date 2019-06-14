Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stan Jones. View Sign Service Information Thompson Funeral Home and Crematory - Piedmont 6340 Old Piedmont-Gadsden Hwy. PO Box 574 Piedmont , AL 36272 (256)-447-7113 Visitation 4:00 PM - 8:30 PM First Baptist Church 105 N Main Street Piedmont , AL View Map Service 2:00 PM First Baptist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Stan Jones, age 65, of Piedmont, AL, died on Wednesday, June 12th, at Home after a lengthy battle of Dementia with Lewy Body. Visitation for family and friends will be on Saturday, June 15th,at First Baptist Church, 105 N Main Street, Piedmont, AL from 4:00-8:30 pm. The service will be on Sunday, June 16th, at 2:00 pm at the church. Rev. Michael Ingram, Liz Jones Wilson, Evan Clark Jones & Dr. Barry Howard will speak at the service with Thompson Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. Graveside service will follow at Oak Bowery Baptist Church, 3300 AL HWY 144, Ohatchee, AL. with John A. Clark, Jr. presiding. Due to traffic safety concerns, the family has requested there not be a funeral procession to the cemetery. Time will be allowed for the 30 minute drive to Ohatchee following the funeral service. Stan Jones is survived by his wife Sherri Clark Jones, daughter and son-in-law Elizabeth and Mark Wilson, son and daughter-in-law Evan and Carlee Jones, mother Lois Howard Jones, sister and brothers-in-law, David Clark, Delores and Mike Harrell, brother Ben Jones and fiancé Tammy Warden, mother-in-law Mary Clark, brother & sister-in-law, John & Carrie Clark, and nieces and nephews. Pallbearers will be Allen McJunkin, Terry Willingham, Tom Price, Paul Harbison, Mike Pody, LaDon Law, Mike Welsh, and Tony Snider. Honorary Pall Bearers are Coach Ragan Clark, Coach George Hoblitzell, Wendell Reid, Mike Harrell, Ben Jones, Ollie Brunson, James Sanford and Art Ingram. Stan was a long time educator and coach from 1977 to 2012 at Piedmont City Schools, Pleasant Valley High School, and Spring Garden High School. He was a master fisherman, quail hunter, bird dog trainer, Sunday school teacher for over three decades of The Jabez Class at First Baptist Church, and the owner of Stan's Pest Control. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to the Coach Stan Jones Outstanding Christian Athlete Scholarship that will be awarded to a Spring Garden student who has plans to attend college or technical school. Please mail donations to Noble Bank: 201 N. Main St. Piedmont, AL 36272.

Published in The Anniston Star on June 14, 2019

