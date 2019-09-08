Funeral service for Stanley Burton Cunningham, 61, will be Monday, September 9, at 1 pm at the Rhema Christian Center with Rev. Joseph Brown, officiating. Interment will follow in Heflin City Cemetery. Mr. Cunningham passed away on September 4, 2019 at Regional Medical Center. A wake will be 5-6 pm today. Mr. Cunningham's remains will arrive at the church one hour prior to his service. Survivors include his children: Maria Cunningham, Stanley (Relko) Cunningham, Jr., Kevin (Valerie) Cunningham; 7 grandchildren; brothers: Gerald Cunningham, Gregory Cunningham, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Booker T. Herring, Annette (Vertis) Cunningham, daughter, Mya Williams, brother, Kevin Cunningham.
Anniston Funeral Service
Jeffrey C. Williams
2562360319
Published in The Anniston Star on Sept. 8, 2019