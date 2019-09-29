Miramar Beach, FL - Stanley L. Pendergrass passed away unexpectedly on Sunday September 22, 2019 at the age of 85.
Stanley was born in Anniston, Alabama and graduated from Anniston High School in the class of 1953. He served in the Navy during the Korean War aboard the USS Essex, and remained active in the USS Essex Association. Although an Alabama native, he lived in the Florida Panhandle for more than 50 years. He owned a successful machine shop in Pensacola and relocated to Miramar Beach, Florida in 2006, where he lived until his death. Stanley enjoyed traveling, studying history, and his dog, Joey.
Stanley was preceded in death by his wife, Maurine Pendergrass, his father, Edwin Pendergrass, and his mother, Abbie Pendergrass (Byrd).
He is survived by his partner of 15 years, Sally McConnell; his grandson, Michael Bannister; his granddaughters, Amanda Betts, Dawn Bannister, and Andria Bannister; and a great-granddaughter.
Published in The Anniston Star on Sept. 29, 2019