Stanley 'Stan' Ray Paris, 53, of Anniston, passed away on April 19, 2019. Stanley was a 1983 graduate of Wellborn High School and attended Jacksonville State University. He worked in the construction business for over 30 years. He was an avid sports enthusiast and enjoyed cooking. Stanley attended First Baptist Church of McClellan. He is preceded in death by his parents, Billy Ray and Sue Paris; infant brother, Greg Paris; grandparents, Edward and Pauline Williams, and a grandmother, Clessie Paris. Left behind to cherish his memory are his daughter, Taylor Ray Paris of Heard County, GA and her mother Martha Paris; brother, Shane Paris (Leigh) of Memphis; sister, Jennifer Pearson (Bobby) of Cumming, GA; niece, Kayla Pearson of Cumming, GA; grandfather, Tommie Paris of Oxford, and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 12:00pm at Miller Funeral Home with Pastor Donnie Sills officiating. The family will receive friends on the same day from 11:00am until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Shatter Proof at www.shatterproof.org or First Baptist Church of McClellan or The National Kidney Association. Miller Funeral Home and Crematory 256-831-4611 Published in The Anniston Star on Apr. 24, 2019

