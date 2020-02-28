Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stanley "Stan" Dwayne Pruitt. View Sign Service Information Anniston Memorial Funeral Home - Mark and Holly Box, Owners 3865 US Highway 431 North Anniston , AL 36206 (256)-820-0024 Celebration of Life 2:00 PM Church of The Cross Anniston , AL View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Celebration of life service for Mr. Stanley "Stan" Dwayne Pruitt 62, of Alexandria, will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Church of The Cross in Anniston with Ken Ballard officiating. Mr. Pruitt passed away on December 28, 2019, at his home surrounded by his family. He is preceded in death by his parents, Pearlie and Opal Pruitt, sister, Patricia Pruitt. Left to cherish his memories are his wife of 43 years, Laura Pruitt of Alexandria; his children, Dwayne (Megan) Pruitt of Saks and Tony Pruitt of Alexandria; grandsons, Noah James Pruitt and Benjamin David Pruitt; brothers, Charles Pruitt (Dorothy) of Weaver and Ricky (Cindy) Pruitt of Texas; sisters, Margie Pruitt of Tennessee and Sandra (Bruce) Rollins of Oxford; and several nieces and nephews. Stan was a tenderhearted, simple man who fostered love and kindness in not only his family, but also his friends. His love of peanut butter fudge and Hershey Kisses always required his wife, Laura, to hide what she could if anyone else stood a chance of getting any. At any given time, he could be found listening to oldies or piddling in his workshop with the company of his dog, Ruby. Above anything else, Stan always put his family first. He was a loving husband, father, and Poppy. He always encouraged his sons to follow their dreams, and to be the best they could be at whatever they did. He always had an ear available to listen anytime his sons or daughter-in-law needed to talk, he was often the first person that they sought out for advice. If there was anything that made his leaving hard for him, it was that he temporarily separates from his family. However, his love and legacy will live on in our memories until we are all together again. Where would we be without our memories? "Love" is like being in another world where time doesn't matter. "Love" is the most wonderful thing that man can experience. Special thanks to Pro Health Hospice and their nursing staff. Also, thanks to the many family and friends for their continuous prayers and support. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the . Published in The Anniston Star on Feb. 28, 2020

