Service Information Chapel Hill Funeral Home 542 West 52nd Street Anniston , AL 36206 (256)-820-5151 Visitation 6:00 PM Chapel Hill Funeral Home 542 West 52nd Street Anniston , AL 36206 Funeral service 11:00 AM Wellington 1st Baptist Church

Starlin "Shorty" Griffin, 92, of Ohatchee passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his Loving family on January 17, 2020.

Funeral services will be held at Wellington 1st Baptist Church on Monday, January 20, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with Dr. Tommy Miller and Rev. Van Lockridge officiating. Visitation will be Sunday, January 19, 2020 at Chapel Hill Funeral Home from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.

"Shorty" was born April 13, 1927 in Ashville, Alabama. He was owner and operator of Shorty's Truck & Railroad car Parts Inc for 37 years. When he retired he had other business ventures, but "Shorty's" was his Love. Shorty was a member of Wellington 1st Baptist Church and Ohatchee Masonic Lodge #380.

He was preceded in death by his Loving wife, Imogene Jones Griffin, his mother Alice Davis Griffin, father, Sanders Griffin, brothers Bobby and Benny Griffin, sisters, Mary Tidmore and Sally Minatra; chosen granddaughter Kristina Dowdy, Chosen grandson Heath Jennings & great grandson Brayden Alward.

He is survived by his children Jerria (Steve) Carter, Phyllis (Jack) Heathcock, Robert (Jeran) Griffin, Paul (Anna) Griffin, Bet (Rodney) Gallahar; sister Margie Noah Chapman, Bernice (Gary) Baxter, Sandra Jean (Clyde) Bolton, Helen (Tom) Thomasson, Brenda (Bruce) Burke, and Deborah Vice; brothers Raymond (Pat) Griffin, Jimmy (Jan) Griffin; grandchildren, Jason (Stephanie) Heathcock, Eric (Monica) Carter, Wendy (Jerry) Latham, Jeremy (Carmen) Tiller, Nic (Jennifer) Carter, Andrea (Brett) Alward, Emily Feemster, Josh Carter, Alex Gallahar, Ryan (Jessica) Foster, Kayla (Tristan) Homesley, Winston (Amy) Harris, Monica (Joel) Henderson, Cameron (Dawn) Joiner, Morgan (John) Conner & Mason (Lori) Griffin; 36 great grandchildren 6 great great grandchildren.

Special thanks to Dr. Lowndes Harrison, Scottie Gibbs & Gadsden Regional Cancer Center Staff. Thanks to Encompass Hospice & Staff Shirley, Brandon, Tonya and Bro. Dave & special caregivers Lila

Pallbearers will be grandsons, honorary pallbearers will be nephews and Doug Heathcock, Don Mangum, Bucky Mangum, Zane Maxwell, Larry Lott, Tim Lott, Tommy Lott, Harold "Coon" Magouirk, Eddie Brewster, Larry Fondren and Phillip Barrett.

