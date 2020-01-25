Stephan Anthony "Steve" Thompson, 66 of Anniston, passed away on January 23, 2020, at Noland Hospital at RMC in Anniston. Steve was a lifelong resident of Anniston, Alabama, and graduated from Wellborn High School. He had previously worked for Killebrew Furniture, Creations Furniture and Mattress Max. Steve was an avid gun owner and collector and a member of NRA and Scoutmaster Troop 15. He was known for his colorful story telling. He was preceded in death by his father, Morris Thompson; and mother, Betty Edwards. Steve is survived by his daughter, Tess Alexandra Thompson; sister, Vonzille Newton; brother-in-law, Doyle Newton; nephew, Jason Newton; beloved girlfriend, Sandra "Blondie" Beck; and step-brother, Harvey Harris.
Published in The Anniston Star on Jan. 25, 2020