Funeral services for Ms. Stephanie Marie Parrish, 47, will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 2:00 pm in the Toby Miller chapel at Miller Funeral Home in Oxford with Bro. Bryian Watts Officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 12:15pm until the service time at 2:00pm. Graveside services will follow at Forestlawn Memorial Gardens in Anniston. Stephanie was born in Anniston, Alabama on October 6, 1972. She departed this life on October 25, 2019. Stephanie is survived by her Parents, Jimmy and Bonnie Parrish; Daughters, Brittni Parrish (Josh), Alisha Majors (Harvey); Son, Cody Majors; Brother, Devin Parrish (Yolanda); Sister, Gloria Turner (James), Her most amazing sister in love Tracy Smith, Her most precious grand children Bailee Jobson, Caiden Bright, Myla Williams, and newest grandson Kyler Talley, her nephews, Jalon Turner, Logan Turner and Gage Turner. Her soul sisters, Kimberly Lockridge, Sonya Lockridge, Ashley Waldrop Bass, Tonya Baker, Holly Cody, Leah Rollins and a slew of friends that were her family. She has a host of cousins, aunt and uncles that she loves so dearly. Stephanie was loved by many and inspired many. She was a fighter and loved hard for those she loved. She will forever have an impact on our hearts and she will be greatly missed.
Published in The Anniston Star on Nov. 1, 2019