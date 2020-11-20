A Memorial Service for Mrs. Stephanie Mattox Camp, 52, of Pell City, will be at 2 pm on Saturday, November 21, 2020, at the Martha Vandervoort Memorial Chapel at Camp Lee with Dr. Roland P. Brown officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Stephanie passed away on November 18, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family. Stephanie was a native of Lineville and graduated from Lineville High School, Class of 1987. She went on to receive her Bachelors of Science Degree in Business from Faulkner University and had been a financial advisor with Wells Fargo Advisors for 21 years. She was an active member of the Anniston Kiwanis Club and served on the board for the Anniston Fellowship House. Stephanie had also been a member of Golden Springs Baptist Church since 2013. Stephanie is preceded in death by her father, Horace H. Mattox. She is survived by her husband, James Aaron Camp; a daughter, Peyton Camp Lloyd and her husband, Tanner; a son, Riley Camp; her mother, Geraldine Robertson Mattox; four brothers, Keith Mattox, Tim Mattox, Jeff Mattox, and Jason Mattox. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Golden Springs Baptist Church, 3 Robertson Road, Anniston, AL 36207. In accordance with the state-mandated health order, guests to the visitation and service are kindly asked to wear masks and maintain social distancing. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.klbrownmemorychapel.com.
