Memorial services for Stephanie Renae Phillips, age 36, of Anniston, will be Saturday, March 9, 2019, 12:00 PM at Fellowship Church 2865 US 78 W Oxford, AL. Pastor Wes Jones will be officiating. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 11 AM until service time at the church. Stephanie passed away on Monday at Brookwood Medical Center. Survivors include her father, Charles Phillips, mother and step father, Joy Davis (Chip), brother, Scotty Phillips (Rachel), nephew, Nolan Hunter Phillips, grandmother, Mary Bell Phillips, aunt, Yunona Phillips Jones and step brother, Dustin Davis. Stephanie was a graduate of Vineyard Christian Academy and Gadsden State Community College. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Mary "Big Mama" Whiteside, Marvin "Papa" Whiteside and Paul "Pawpaw" Phillips. Miller Funeral Home and Crematory 256-831-4611
