Steve Allen Bridges, age 65, was called to his Heavenly home on Monday September 2, 2019, at Stringfellow Hospital. Visitation will be at Gray Brown Service Mortuary, on Wednesday September 4, 2019, from 6:00pm until 8:00pm. Funeral services will be Thursday September 5, 2019, at 11:00am at Saks Baptist Church, with Rev. Daniel Harper, and Rev. James Cohorn officiating. Interment will follow at Anniston Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be Jerry Cunningham, Benny Holderfield, Dennis Freeman, Mike Lipscomb, Johnny Martin, and Steve Rice. Honorary Pallbearers are Hunter and Cole Bridges, Frog Usrey, Dennis Pontero, the Jacks Breakfast Club, Super Valu friends, and the Redneck Bike Club. Mr. Bridges is survived by his wife of 47 years, Kathy Bridges; sons, Chad (Tanya) Bridges, and Brad (Tabatha) Bridges; grandchildren, Hunter and Cole Bridges; brother, O'Neal Bridges, and several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, I.O. and Ruby Bridges; and brother, Donald Bridges. Mr. Bridges was a dedicated member of Saks Baptist Church, and was a loving "Pops" who enjoyed woodworking, hunting, fishing, bike riding, and watching NASCAR. He retired from Super Valu after 34 years of service. In lieu of flowers, the family please asks that donations be made to Saks Baptist Church Building Fund.
Published in The Anniston Star on Sept. 4, 2019