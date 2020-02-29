|
3865 US Highway 431 North
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Anniston Memorial Funeral Home - Mark and Holly Box, Owners
3865 US Highway 431 North
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
7:00 PM
Anniston Memorial Funeral Home - Mark and Holly Box, Owners
3865 US Highway 431 North
Burial
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
10:00 AM
Southern Heritage Cemetery
Funeral services for Mr. Steve Campbell, 69, of Oxford, will be held on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at 7:00 p.m. at Anniston Memorial Funeral Home with Wayne Dunaway officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 5:00-7:00 p.m. prior to the service. Burial will be held on Thursday, March 5, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. in Southern Heritage Cemetery in Birmingham. Steve passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, February 25, 2020. One of six children born to Bob and Marylou Campbell in Brookville, PA, Steve proudly called Alabama "home" since moving here in the early 1970s. His career was spent in the funeral industry where he masterfully performed his trade, aiding families during their most dire and vulnerable times. Steve took immense pride in his work and the power his work held. Through his work he undoubtedly touched many lives in hours of utmost need. Steve managed Anniston Memorial Funeral Home in Anniston, AL, from its inception until his retirement in 2016. He loved serving the people of Anniston and its surrounding areas. Steve's kindness and affability extended into his love of music where he did not merely participate, but truly excelled. He shared his undeniable singing talents with audiences across the region and beyond for over four decades, whether with a band or solo, and would oftentimes volunteer his voice for countless charitable organizations in the area. A drummer for many years and a singer for his entire life, Steve always carried his greatest joy in song. He was never happier than when he was performing. His spirit and presence will be missed beyond measure. Steve is preceded in death by his parents, Robert L. and Marylou Campbell; and his brother, Baby Sam. Left to cherish Steve's memories are his wife, Jacquie Tessen; his children, Corey Campbell (Carolina Riano), Heather Baker (Chad), Casey Campbell (Jessica Tate), and their mother, Patsy Campbell; his step-daughters, Hannah Mercer Dicks and Alice Tessen; his mother-in-law, Donna Juetten; his siblings, Bob Campbell (Ele), Melinda Nicks (Charles), Malea Mobley (Ron), and Melissa Leggatt (Richard) and families; his grandchildren, Savannah, Sydney, Max, Noelle, Jolie, Avery, Autumn, and Christopher; and a host of extended relatives and friends. Online condolences may be left to the family at: www.annistonmemorial.com. "Serving Families with Compassion and Excellence" Anniston Memorial Funeral Home 3865 US Hwy 431 North Anniston, AL 36206 256-820-0024
Published in The Anniston Star on Feb. 29, 2020
