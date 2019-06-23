Graveside service for Mr. Stewart Arthur Hopkins, Jr., 75, will be held on Monday, June 24, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at Anniston Memorial Gardens. Mr. Hopkins died on Saturday, June 22, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Survivors include his five children and their spouses, Pam and Dewayne Bright, Ray and Robin Hopkins, Deana and Rick Bain, Lesia and Tad Allen and Rodney and Sherri Hopkins; 13 grandchildren, Lewayne, Brian, Stephanie, Derek, Amber, Jenna, Logan, Morgan, RaeAnna, Ridge, Lindsey, Michelle and Craig; and 14 great-grandchildren. Mr. Hopkins was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia Medders Hopkins. Pallbearers will be Tad Allen, Lewayne Bright, Dewayne Bright, Rick Bain, Brian Bright and Jeff Medders. Honorary pallbearers will be Derek White and Ridge Hopkins. Online condolences to the family at: www.annistonmemorial.com.
Published in The Anniston Star on June 23, 2019