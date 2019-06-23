The Anniston Star

Mr. Stewart Arthur Hopkins Jr.

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mr. Stewart Arthur Hopkins Jr..
Service Information
Anniston Memorial Funeral Home
3865 US Highway 431 North
Anniston, AL
36206
(256)-820-0024
Graveside service
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
2:00 PM
Anniston Memorial Gardens.
Obituary
Send Flowers

Graveside service for Mr. Stewart Arthur Hopkins, Jr., 75, will be held on Monday, June 24, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at Anniston Memorial Gardens. Mr. Hopkins died on Saturday, June 22, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Survivors include his five children and their spouses, Pam and Dewayne Bright, Ray and Robin Hopkins, Deana and Rick Bain, Lesia and Tad Allen and Rodney and Sherri Hopkins; 13 grandchildren, Lewayne, Brian, Stephanie, Derek, Amber, Jenna, Logan, Morgan, RaeAnna, Ridge, Lindsey, Michelle and Craig; and 14 great-grandchildren. Mr. Hopkins was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia Medders Hopkins. Pallbearers will be Tad Allen, Lewayne Bright, Dewayne Bright, Rick Bain, Brian Bright and Jeff Medders. Honorary pallbearers will be Derek White and Ridge Hopkins. Online condolences to the family at: www.annistonmemorial.com.
Anniston Memorial Funeral Home
"Serving Families with Compassion and Excellence"
Published in The Anniston Star on June 23, 2019
bullet World War II
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.