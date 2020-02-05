Funeral service for Mrs. Sue Lipscomb, 80, of Oxford, will be at 11:00 am on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at Golden Springs Baptist Church with Dr. Roland P. Brown officiating. Burial will follow at Forestlawn Gardens. The family will receive friends Wednesday one hour prior to the service at the church. Mrs. Lipscomb passed away Sunday, February 2, 2020. Mrs. Lipscomb is preceded in death by her husband, Jerry "Dot" Lipscomb; her parents, Guy B. and Christine Hurst Waits; and a brother, Marshall Waits. She is survived by her daughter, Pamela Lipscomb; a son, Rodney Lipscomb and his wife, Kerry; grandsons, Casey Lipscomb and his wife, Amanda, and Kurt Lipscomb and his wife, Cassidy; great grandchildren, Callie, Caroline, John Wesley, and Will Lipscomb; sisters, Martha Lipham and Jo Owen; and several nieces and nephews. Pallbearers will be Casey Lipscomb, Kurt Lipscomb, Jeff Lipham, Jason Lipham, Jeff Russell, and Michael Lipham. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202 (www.diabetes.org). Online condolences may be made to the family at www.klbrownmemorychapel.com K.L. Brown Memory Chapel 620 Golden Springs Road Anniston, AL 36207 (256) 231-2334
Published in The Anniston Star on Feb. 5, 2020