God called his faithful servant Sue McManus home on October 23, 2019. She was born Cora Sue Daniell, the second daughter, of Virgil and Vera Daniell on April 7, 1935 in Trickum Valley, Alabama. Sue graduated Ranburne High School, Class of 1953. When she was at a school dance, she met the love of her life, Wallace. Together they made a home in Trickum Valley and raised two daughters, Tera and Krista. From this home Sue graciously extended a sincere and wholehearted welcome to family, friends, and community. She treasured family gatherings around food, she had generously prepared. She worked away from home at General Electric, Bank of Heflin, Lamar Manufacturing Company and later, retired from Sony. She lived a meaningful life through her love, care, and a desire for building Christ-life relationships with people through her church, Wise Chapel United Methodist, its music ministry and Senior Celebration, her special ladies group, Ranburne Garden Club, Relay for Life, Feeding Cleburne and her community prayer group. Years ago, she had an idea about bringing senior citizens together once a month with devotion, fellowship, food, and music. The idea became Senior Celebration, held monthly at Wise Chapel UMC. It has been a much-loved gathering for many years and continues today. Sue's walk by faith was not always easy. Through the passing of her beloved Wallace and many health problems, she turned to God for grace that was greater than her hardships for strength and peace. She directed her energy toward fundraising for Cleburne Relay for Life and Senior Celebration. Sue leaves a legacy of joyful service and unconditional love. Sue is survived by her daughters, Tera Wiggins (Butch) and Krista McManus and her granddaughter, Kaila Wiggins. She is also survived by her brother, Leon Daniell (Elaine), her sisters Faye Roberts and Diane Freeman (Larry), beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and neighbors. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Wallace, sister Bobbye Williamson, son-in-law Joe Land, brother-in-law Lloyd Roberts. A Celebration of her life will be held at Wise Chapel United Methodist Saturday, October 26, at 2:00 CST with internment at Cleburne Memorial Gardens, Ranburne, AL. Family and Friends visitation will be Friday October 25, from 3-5 at Dryden Funeral Home in Heflin, Alabama. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to Wise Chapel Church, or the American Cancer Society. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Wallace, sister Bobbye Williamson, son-in-law Joe Land, brother-in-law Lloyd Roberts. A Celebration of her life will be held at Wise Chapel United Methodist Saturday, October 26, at 2:00 CST with internment at Cleburne Memorial Gardens, Ranburne, AL. Family and Friends visitation will be Friday October 25, from 3-5 at Dryden Funeral Home in Heflin, Alabama. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to Wise Chapel Church, or the American Cancer Society. Published in The Anniston Star on Oct. 24, 2019 