Funeral Service for Suralla Mae Parris, 90, of Jacksonville will be 2 p.m., Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, at Chapel Hill Funeral Home. Rev. Larry Reeves, Rev. Brenda Farmer, and Rev. Gail McGatha will be officiating.
Burial will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery in Jacksonville, AL. The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m., on Aug. 4, 2019 at Chapel Hill Funeral Home.
Mrs. Parris is survived by her daughters, Gail (Larry) Reeves and Fran (Kenny) Sarkesian; sister, Polly Holmes; grandchildren, Connie Weaver, Stephen Rodgers, Keith Rodgers, and Brandi Sarkesian; great-grandchildren, Xander Rodgers, Jordan Munn, Ashlynn Hale, Chasity Nasworthy, Cierra Munn, Zack Robinson, Chase Rodgers, Cody Rodgers, and Emily Rodgers; and many nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Parris is preceded in death by her husband, James Bennett and husband Noah Pruitt; granddaughter, Tammy Hale; grandson, Kelvin Rodgers; sisters, Pat Weaver, Annie Lou Hudgins, Laura Bell Burton, Ruth Holmes, Ruby Martin, and Ann Worthy; brothers, Earl McGatha, Grady McGatha, L. J. McGatha, Maylon McGatha, and Homer McGatha.
Pallbearers: Mrs. Parris's nephews.
Mrs. Parris was a longtime resident of Jacksonville, AL and a Member of Bread of Life Church in Centre AL. She was a Christian Lady and had a great love for God. She loved her family very much.
Published in The Anniston Star on Aug. 4, 2019