Mrs. Susan "Susie" Downing Shinn Shaw, 74 of Anniston, passed away on August 2, 2020 at her home.

She is survived by her sons, Lee Shaw (Melissa), Greg Shaw (Cheryl); sisters, Landy Forbes, Lynn McLelland; brother, Lewis Shinn; grandchildren, Brooke Shaw, Nick Shaw, Faith Shaw, Hannah Shaw Waddell, Haley Shaw, Emily Shaw; great granddaughter, Blakely Shaw; fur baby, Lilly, and a host of extended family members and friends.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Benny Lee Shaw Sr.; twin brother, Lilburn 'Sonny' Miller Shinn Jr.; parents, Lilburn Miller Shinn Sr. and Margaret Ann Downing Shinn; brothers in law, Charles Vibert Forbes and Ronald McLelland; grandmother 'Mymama', Landon Porter Downing; grandfather, Lewis Morris Downing.

Susie retired from Wal Mart after 20 years of service.

She loved going dancing and being with her friends. She was always the life of the party. Susie enjoyed going to the beach whenever she could and going to the river where she loved to go fishing. She was a diehard Auburn football fan. Susie loved her fur babies and had a heart for taking care of any animal.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at 1:00 pm at First Wesleyan Church located at 2501 W. Jefferson St. Anniston, AL. Pastor Steve Sparks will be officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to First Wesleyan Church or to New Beacon Hospice.

Miller Funeral Home and Crematory

256-831-4611



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store