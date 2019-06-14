Guest Book View Sign Service Information Anniston Memorial Funeral Home 3865 US Highway 431 North Anniston , AL 36206 (256)-820-0024 Graveside service 11:00 AM Anniston Memorial Gardens Send Flowers Obituary

Graveside service for Mrs. Susan Marie Helms, 67, will be held on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Anniston Memorial Gardens. Casual attire is preferred, per Mrs. Helms' wishes. Dr. Garry Ragsdale will be officiating. Mrs. Helms entered her Heavenly home on June 12, 2019, where she arrived with open arms to greet her precious Lord and Savior, her son, Todd, and many other family members she had been longing to see again. Leaved to cherish her memory is her husband of 50 years, Herman Helms of Alexandria; her children, Cindy (Mike) Major and Nick (Jamie) Helms, all of Alexandria; five grandchildren, Colby Major, Caroline Major, Gatlin Helms, Connor Major and Cooper Helms, all of Alexandria; her sister, Linda (Rodney) Jones of Alexandria; several nieces and nephews; and close friends, Bobby and Diane Homesley and Curtis and Beverly Clay. Pallbearers will be Colby Major, Gatlin Helms, Connor Major, Bobby Homesley, Curtis Clay, and Matt Jones. Mrs. Helms was a faithful member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church and the Co-ed Sunday School Class IX. She was a dedicated Christian and passionately lived her life serving her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Putting Christ first in her life was of utmost importance and she exhibited that in the way she loved and cared for others. Mrs. Helms was a wonderful wife, devoted mother, loving Nana, caring sister, and wonderful friend. She loved to laugh and have a good time and to know her was to love her. In Mrs. Helms' spare time she enjoyed spoiling her grandchildren, traveling, shopping, eating great food, and being with her family. She had a special place in her heart for those with special needs and the elderly and she dearly loved her pastor, Sunday School class, and church family. Mrs. Helms will be greatly missed by all who knew her. In lieu of flowers the family has asked that donations be made to Sav-a-Life Anniston Chapter, 1506 Leighton Avenue, Suite A, Anniston, AL 36207 or at: Graveside service for Mrs. Susan Marie Helms, 67, will be held on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Anniston Memorial Gardens. Casual attire is preferred, per Mrs. Helms' wishes. Dr. Garry Ragsdale will be officiating. Mrs. Helms entered her Heavenly home on June 12, 2019, where she arrived with open arms to greet her precious Lord and Savior, her son, Todd, and many other family members she had been longing to see again. Leaved to cherish her memory is her husband of 50 years, Herman Helms of Alexandria; her children, Cindy (Mike) Major and Nick (Jamie) Helms, all of Alexandria; five grandchildren, Colby Major, Caroline Major, Gatlin Helms, Connor Major and Cooper Helms, all of Alexandria; her sister, Linda (Rodney) Jones of Alexandria; several nieces and nephews; and close friends, Bobby and Diane Homesley and Curtis and Beverly Clay. Pallbearers will be Colby Major, Gatlin Helms, Connor Major, Bobby Homesley, Curtis Clay, and Matt Jones. Mrs. Helms was a faithful member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church and the Co-ed Sunday School Class IX. She was a dedicated Christian and passionately lived her life serving her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Putting Christ first in her life was of utmost importance and she exhibited that in the way she loved and cared for others. Mrs. Helms was a wonderful wife, devoted mother, loving Nana, caring sister, and wonderful friend. She loved to laugh and have a good time and to know her was to love her. In Mrs. Helms' spare time she enjoyed spoiling her grandchildren, traveling, shopping, eating great food, and being with her family. She had a special place in her heart for those with special needs and the elderly and she dearly loved her pastor, Sunday School class, and church family. Mrs. Helms will be greatly missed by all who knew her. In lieu of flowers the family has asked that donations be made to Sav-a-Life Anniston Chapter, 1506 Leighton Avenue, Suite A, Anniston, AL 36207 or at: www.savalifecalhouncounty.com. Mrs. Helms was preceded in death by her parents, Lewis Owens and Velma Maxine Alldredge Owens; her son, Todd Helms; one sister, Sheila Birchfield; and one brother, Jimmy Owens. Online condolences to the family at: www.annistonmemorial.com. Anniston Memorial Funeral Home "Serving Families with Compassion and Excellence" Published in The Anniston Star on June 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Anniston Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close