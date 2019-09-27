Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Susie A. Padgett. View Sign Service Information Miller Funeral Home 50 Hamric Drive East Oxford , AL 36203 (256)-831-4611 Visitation 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM Miller Funeral Home 50 Hamric Drive East Oxford , AL 36203 View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM Miller Funeral Home 50 Hamric Drive East Oxford , AL 36203 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services for Susie A. Padgett will be on Friday, September 27, 2019 at 2:00 pm in the Toby Miller Chapel at Miller Funeral Home. The family will receive friends on the same day from 12:00 pm until the time of the service. Burial will follow at Pleasant Ridge Cemetery. Dr. Roland Brown will be officiating. Susie Ann Padgett was born on November 22, 1946 to Benjamin Austin and Katie Maddox. She left this world on September 25, 2019 to join her Heavenly father. She is survived by her loving husband of 51 years, Charles N. Padgett; son, Benjie (Jackaline) Padgett and daughter, Lisa (Jamie) Clark; grandchildren, Wesley (Morgan) Padgett, Bradley (Brooke) Padgett, Grace Clark, Evelyn Clark and soon to be great grandson, Jasper Dean Padgett; brother, Alfred Maddox; sisters, Grace (James) Martin, Jeanette Hurst, Joyce Storey; brother in law, Terry (Tomma) Padgett; sister in law, Sheila (Glenn) Stephens and many special nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Benjamin Austin and Katie Maddox; brothers, James Maddox, Wallace Maddox; sisters, Frances Crosson, Macie Feazell, Eleanor Short; brothers in law, Bill Crosson, Hubert Feazell, Dwayne Short, Larry Padgett, Doyle Ingram; sisters in law, Doris Maddox, Ann Maddox, Ann Maddox, Margaret Padgett, Rosalee Maddox, Eulene Maddox; mother and father in law, Charles Terrell and Natharine Padgett, and one sweet great grandchild Angel baby. Pallbearers will be Britt Weems, Fred Maddox, Darin Hurst, Tommy Feazell, Glenn Stephens and Mike Champion. Honorary pallbearers are the OHS Class of 1965. The family would like to thank Dr. Sehbai, Dr. Edmond, all staff at Cancer Care Center of Anniston and the wonderful staff of RMC 4th Floor Oncology Department. Miller Funeral Home and Crematory 256-831-4611

Published in The Anniston Star on Sept. 27, 2019

