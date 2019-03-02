Funeral service for Susie Lee Williams Tillman 85, will be today at 11 am at the Faith Baptist Church where Rev. Ceary Emory, pastor and Rev. Kelvin Simms, officiating. Interment will follow in Eden Hills Cemetery. Mrs. Tillman passed away on February 19, 2019. Mrs. Tillman's remains will arrive at the church one hour prior to her service. Survivors include her husband: Henry Tillman, Sr.; children: Henry Tillman, Jr., Priscilla Tillman, Costella (Calvin) Wiley, Velma Tillman, Nancy Weaver, Brenda (Kelvin) SImms, Tina Tillman; siblings: James Williams, Jr., Jerusha L. Banks, Jannie Crook, grandchildren, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, James Silers and Sophia Williams, son, Barrett Tillman. Anniston Funeral Service Jeffrey C. Williams 2562360319
Anniston Funeral Service
630 South Wilmer
Anniston, AL 36201
(256) 236-0319
Published in The Anniston Star on Mar. 2, 2019