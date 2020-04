Mrs. Suzanne H. Muller, 79, of Oxford, passed away on April 16, 2020 at NEAlabama Regional Medical Center. Private services will take place at alater date.Mrs. Muller was a native of Connecticut and lived in Poughkeepsie, New Yorkfor many years. While living in Queens, she met and married her husband,Harold, in 1965, and became a legal secretary. After living in NorthCarolina for several years, their family relocated to Calhoun County in1986. Mrs. Muller began working at Jacksonville State University andeventually retired as the Coordinator of Disabled Student Services. So manyof her former students affectionately referred to her as, "Mom". She was aMethodist by faith.Mrs. Muller is preceded in death by her mother, Grace Sears Henry, and twosisters, Nancy Floer and Rae McVeigh.She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Harold Muller, of Oxford, and ason, Tom Muller and his wife, Sharon, of Anniston.In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the AlabamaChapter of the , P.O. Box 43263, Vestavia, AL 35243( ).Online condolences may be made to the family at www.klbrownmemorychapel.com. K.L. Brown Memory Chapel620 Golden Springs RoadAnniston, AL 36207(256) 231-2334