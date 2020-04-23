Mrs. Suzanne H. Muller, 79, of Oxford, passed away on April 16, 2020 at NE
Alabama Regional Medical Center. Private services will take place at a
later date.
Mrs. Muller was a native of Connecticut and lived in Poughkeepsie, New York
for many years. While living in Queens, she met and married her husband,
Harold, in 1965, and became a legal secretary. After living in North
Carolina for several years, their family relocated to Calhoun County in
1986. Mrs. Muller began working at Jacksonville State University and
eventually retired as the Coordinator of Disabled Student Services. So many
of her former students affectionately referred to her as, "Mom". She was a
Methodist by faith.
Mrs. Muller is preceded in death by her mother, Grace Sears Henry, and two
sisters, Nancy Floer and Rae McVeigh.
She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Harold Muller, of Oxford, and a
son, Tom Muller and his wife, Sharon, of Anniston.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the Alabama
Chapter of the , P.O. Box 43263, Vestavia, AL 35243
().
Published in The Anniston Star on Apr. 23, 2020