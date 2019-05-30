Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sybile Vise Hughes. View Sign Service Information Dryden Funeral Home 1467 Almon Street Heflin , AL 36264 (256)-463-2287 Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Dryden Funeral Home 1467 Almon Street Heflin , AL 36264 View Map Service 11:00 AM Dryden Funeral Home 1467 Almon Street Heflin , AL 36264 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Sybile Vise Hughes, age 89, died May 29, 2019, at Cleburne County Nursing Home. Services will be held Saturday, June 1, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Dryden Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be at 10:00 a.m. at Dryden Funeral Home. Burial will be at the Heflin City Cemetery. Survivors include two daughters, Brenda Elaine Freeman of Heflin and Nina Lee Pike (Tommy) of Henagar, AL; three grandchildren, Kaley Lane Oliver(Chris) of Spring, Texas, Brandon Hughes Freeman (Laurie) of Oxford, and Taylor Edward Pike(Kaylee) of Louisville, Kentucky; four great grandchildren who knew her as GanGan: Carson Freeman, Blakely Freeman, Reagan Oliver, and Mikayla Oliver; a brother, Frank L. Vise of Slidell, Louisiana; and several nieces and nephews. Mrs. Hughes was preceded in death by her husband, Chester M. Hughes; parents, Ewell Ernest "Jack" Vise and Thelma Louise Vise; a twin sister, Sylvia Vise Brown; and a son-in-law, Sammy Freeman. Mrs. Hughes was born in Cleburne County and was a resident of Heflin most of her life. She was a graduate of Cleburne County High School. Mrs. Hughes was a member of Heflin Baptist Church for longer than any other present member. She loved children and was a kindergarten teacher at Heflin Baptist for sixteen years and served as an aide at Cleburne County Elementary for eight years. She taught Sunday School for over 50 years and served as a substitute teacher as long as she was able. She was a creative person who designed and sewed many outfits for her children and herself, enjoyed painting for a time in her life, created floral arrangements, and pursued many other creative ventures. She also was an avid reader. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandparent. She loved her Lord, her church, and her family. Thank you to Cleburne County Nursing Home for their loving care and friendship. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Heflin Baptist Church, P.O. Box 116, Heflin, AL 36264 visit our website @ Sybile Vise Hughes, age 89, died May 29, 2019, at Cleburne County Nursing Home. Services will be held Saturday, June 1, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Dryden Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be at 10:00 a.m. at Dryden Funeral Home. Burial will be at the Heflin City Cemetery. Survivors include two daughters, Brenda Elaine Freeman of Heflin and Nina Lee Pike (Tommy) of Henagar, AL; three grandchildren, Kaley Lane Oliver(Chris) of Spring, Texas, Brandon Hughes Freeman (Laurie) of Oxford, and Taylor Edward Pike(Kaylee) of Louisville, Kentucky; four great grandchildren who knew her as GanGan: Carson Freeman, Blakely Freeman, Reagan Oliver, and Mikayla Oliver; a brother, Frank L. Vise of Slidell, Louisiana; and several nieces and nephews. Mrs. Hughes was preceded in death by her husband, Chester M. Hughes; parents, Ewell Ernest "Jack" Vise and Thelma Louise Vise; a twin sister, Sylvia Vise Brown; and a son-in-law, Sammy Freeman. Mrs. Hughes was born in Cleburne County and was a resident of Heflin most of her life. She was a graduate of Cleburne County High School. Mrs. Hughes was a member of Heflin Baptist Church for longer than any other present member. She loved children and was a kindergarten teacher at Heflin Baptist for sixteen years and served as an aide at Cleburne County Elementary for eight years. She taught Sunday School for over 50 years and served as a substitute teacher as long as she was able. She was a creative person who designed and sewed many outfits for her children and herself, enjoyed painting for a time in her life, created floral arrangements, and pursued many other creative ventures. She also was an avid reader. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandparent. She loved her Lord, her church, and her family. Thank you to Cleburne County Nursing Home for their loving care and friendship. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Heflin Baptist Church, P.O. Box 116, Heflin, AL 36264 visit our website @ www.drydenfuneralhome.com Published in The Anniston Star on May 30, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Anniston Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close