Sybile Vise Hughes, age 89, died May 29, 2019, at Cleburne County Nursing Home. Services will be held Saturday, June 1, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Dryden Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be at 10:00 a.m. at Dryden Funeral Home. Burial will be at the Heflin City Cemetery. Survivors include two daughters, Brenda Elaine Freeman of Heflin and Nina Lee Pike (Tommy) of Henagar, AL; three grandchildren, Kaley Lane Oliver(Chris) of Spring, Texas, Brandon Hughes Freeman (Laurie) of Oxford, and Taylor Edward Pike(Kaylee) of Louisville, Kentucky; four great grandchildren who knew her as GanGan: Carson Freeman, Blakely Freeman, Reagan Oliver, and Mikayla Oliver; a brother, Frank L. Vise of Slidell, Louisiana; and several nieces and nephews. Mrs. Hughes was preceded in death by her husband, Chester M. Hughes; parents, Ewell Ernest "Jack" Vise and Thelma Louise Vise; a twin sister, Sylvia Vise Brown; and a son-in-law, Sammy Freeman. Mrs. Hughes was born in Cleburne County and was a resident of Heflin most of her life. She was a graduate of Cleburne County High School. Mrs. Hughes was a member of Heflin Baptist Church for longer than any other present member. She loved children and was a kindergarten teacher at Heflin Baptist for sixteen years and served as an aide at Cleburne County Elementary for eight years. She taught Sunday School for over 50 years and served as a substitute teacher as long as she was able. She was a creative person who designed and sewed many outfits for her children and herself, enjoyed painting for a time in her life, created floral arrangements, and pursued many other creative ventures. She also was an avid reader. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandparent. She loved her Lord, her church, and her family. Thank you to Cleburne County Nursing Home for their loving care and friendship. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Heflin Baptist Church, P.O. Box 116, Heflin, AL 36264 visit our website @ www.drydenfuneralhome.com
Published in The Anniston Star on May 30, 2019