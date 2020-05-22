Sydney Ball Jones
Sydney Ball Jones of Bessemer, AL, age 86, passed away peacefully May 16, 2020 due to a fall. Sydney was born on May 27, 1933, in Birmingham, Alabama. Sydney is preceded in death by her husband, Marvin M. Jones, Jr. and parents, J. M. and Lydia Ball. She is survived by her sister and husband, Carol and Ed Faulkner, Sr.; her two daughters and their husbands, Lydia and Hal Harris, Jr., Leigh and Bryan Laney; grandchildren Stephen Harris, Katherine Boyd, Keighly, Lauren and Maris Laney; great grandchildren Emily, Tyler, Blake, and Maggie. All of these she loved dearly and bragged about often. Sydney spent most of her adult life in Anniston, AL where she and Marvin worked, raised their daughters and were long term parishioners of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church. While she attended the University of Montevallo, Sydney used her God-given talents of art and music, sharing her vocals in choir over the years, as well as her volunteer efforts with the Altar society, Brownie troop, and Residents Council. She made herself available to all new Oaks on the Parkwood residents, welcoming them with her humor and genuine kindness. She was simply loved by all and will be greatly missed. Visitation will be held Friday, May 29, 2020 from 1-2pm at Prince of Peace Catholic Church in Hoover, AL with funeral Mass and internment at the columbarium to follow at 2 pm. COVID-19 precautions were observed with respect to social distancing and wearing of masks.

Published in The Anniston Star on May 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
29
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Prince of Peace Catholic Church
Send Flowers
MAY
29
Funeral Mass
03:00 PM
Prince of Peace Catholic Church
Send Flowers
