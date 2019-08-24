Funeral service for Sylvia Frances Reid Howard, 81, of Munford will be 2:00 pm, Sunday, August 25, 2019, at Chapel Hill Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Watts Cemetery in Munford, AL. The family will receive friends Saturday Night, August 24th from 5-7 pm at Chapel Hill. Mrs. Howard is survived by her sons, Ricky (Barbara) Howard, Kenny (Edner) Howard, Benny Howard, Virgil (Carol) Howard, Johnny (Leslie) Howard and Paul Howard Jr.; sisters, Shirley (Horace) Smith, Linda Roberts, Diana McCormick, Kay Sellers, Angie (Jimmy) Triplett; brother, Jerry Reid; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Mrs. Howard is preceded in death by her husband, Daniel Paul Howard Sr. and her parents, Robert Lee and Geraldine Reid. Sylvia was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Sylvia was a devoted Christian and will be missed by all who loved her. Online condolences may be made at www.chapelhillfh.com
Published in The Anniston Star on Aug. 24, 2019