Graveside service for Tameka L. Prothro 38, will be Saturday, June 13, at 11 am at Heflin Memorial Gardens. Ms. Prothro passed away on June 2, 2020. Survivors include her son: Davariyus M. Jones; her siblings: Quintin (Stephanie) Prothro, Tyrone (Sidnie) Prothro, Donterrius Prothro S. Cooley, Precious (Shalama) Heard and Frances (Patrick) Gordon; other relatives and friend.

Anniston Funeral Service

Jeffrey C. Williams

2562360319





