Tameka L. Protho
Graveside service for Tameka L. Prothro 38, will be Saturday, June 13, at 11 am at Heflin Memorial Gardens. Ms. Prothro passed away on June 2, 2020. Survivors include her son: Davariyus M. Jones; her siblings: Quintin (Stephanie) Prothro, Tyrone (Sidnie) Prothro, Donterrius Prothro S. Cooley, Precious (Shalama) Heard and Frances (Patrick) Gordon; other relatives and friend.
Published in The Anniston Star on Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
13
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Heflin Memorial Gardens
