Funeral service for Mrs. Tammy Brown Austin 53, of Anniston, will be held on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Anniston Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will follow the service in Maple Grove Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Mrs. Austin passed away at her home on Saturday, March 14, 2020. She is preceded in death by her parents, Lamar Wade Brown and Mary Smith Brown. Left to cherish her memories are her husband, James Austin Jr.; children, Kristie Marie Austin (Justin) and Christopher Lance Austin (Valerie); grandchildren, Nathan and Jacob Headrick; brothers, Wade Brown (Rhonda), Stanley Brown and Barry Brown; sisters, Stephanie Wolf (Michael); sister in law, Sabrina Fordham (Landon); nieces and nephews, Tikisha Knight, Tiffany Castillo, Derek Brown, Barry Brown, Aleisha Walker, Cory Walker, Blake Haynes, Jamie Austin and Brodie Austin; and Uncle Charlie. Mrs. Austin was a loving mother, daughter, sister, and friend. She was such a great person and will be missed dearly. Pallbearers will be Christopher Austin, Blake Haynes, Cory Walker, Landon Fordam, Justin Headrick, and Michael Wolf. Online condolences to the family at: www.annistonmemorial.com. Anniston Memorial Funeral Home "Serving Families with Compassion and Excellence"
Published in The Anniston Star on Mar. 17, 2020