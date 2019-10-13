Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mr. Terence TJ "Sarge" Summers. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mr. Terence TJ (Sarge) Summers of Saks passed away on Thursday, October 10 at Anniston RMC following an illness. His loving kindness, generous spirit, charming wit and family paternal guidance will be sorely missed by his family and many friends.

TJ is survived by his wife of 60 years Magdalena, his Daughter Leah Brooks (David) of Fort Payne, his daughter Teresa Grimes (Jim) of Hinesville, Ga his son Terence Summers Jr (Jean) of Ludowici, Ga and his son Michael Summers (Marie) of Oneonta. Mr. Summers' rich family life included his grandchildren, Kelly Craven (Kyle) of Fort Payne, Eric Dusan (Nicole) of Jacksonville, Fl, Kristal Almond (Morris) of Bremen, Ga, Catrina Baker (John) of Colorado Co, David Brooks (Rachel) of Powder Springs, Ga, Megan Grimes (Fiancée Zach Thorn) of Hinesville, Ga, Anna Andrews of Oneonta, Loren Baldwin of Oneonta, Andrew Summers of Oneonta and 9 great grandchildren.

TJ moved his family to Anniston in 1973 when he was assigned to Fort McClellan, Alabama as the US Army's Senior NCO Kennel Master of the Fort's Military Police where he retired in 1978.

After 5 years in the area TJ and family decided to put down roots and make it their adopted hometown. Soon after retiring from the Army, TJ began a second career as a Deputy Sheriff of Calhoun County where he rose to the rank of Chief Assistant Deputy under his longtime friend Sheriff Roy Snead.

TJ was stalwart for local Law Enforcement Community where he served and protected Calhoun County for 21 years. His people skills, great character and a reputation for being dependable and forthright in his dealings with the citizens and tough issues was legendary. He made friends of the people and had always a watchful eye for the public welfare, which extended past retirement as a local "Speak Out" opinion writer in the Anniston Star.

Terence TJ (Sarge) Summers was the epitome of the motto "protect and serve" and will be sorely missed by the Community.

Services are planned for Monday, October 14 at Chapel Hill in Saks where a visitation will be held at 2 pm and his life celebration at 4 pm. In lieu of flowers and donations can be made to the Animal Welfare League of Alexandria or any animal welfare shelter.

