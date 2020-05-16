Jack Tinney (79 years old) of Franklin, TN passed away at his home on Tuesday May 12, 2020. Terrell was born in Sylacauga, Alabama on May 4, 1941 to Wilmont and Azile Tinney. He attended the University of Alabama where he graduated with a Doctor of Education degree. He served in the United States Air Force from 1960 through 1967. Terrell was a school principal, teacher, and administrator for 30 years. Terrell married Jean on March 4, 1961 and together they have 4 children: Darlene Cates, Steve (Mary Emily) Tinney, Greg (Teresa) Tinney, and Stephanie (Lance) Munson. They have 9 grandchildren: Hannah (Matt), Wesley, Tyler, Emily Anne, Wheeler, Max, Sky, Jack, and Jason. Terrell is survived by his wife, children, grandchildren, and siblings: James (Betty) Tinney, Elizabeth (Otis) Smith, William (Sandy) Tinney, sister in-laws Laura Tinney and Glenda Tinney. He was predeceased by siblings: Blanchard Tinney, Monroe Tinney, Jerry Tinney, and Peggy Tinney. He will be buried at Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery. Memorial donations can be sent in his memory to Wounded Warrior Project.
Published in The Anniston Star on May 16, 2020.