A Memorial Service for Mrs. Terri Turner, 56, of Jacksonville, will be at 1 pm on Friday, June 14, 2019 at Four Mile United Methodist Church in Jacksonville. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Terri passed away on June 11, 2019 at NE Alabama Regional Medical Center. Terri was born in Anniston and spent most of her life in Calhoun County. She was a 1981 graduate of Jacksonville High School. Terri worked at various convenient stores and at WalMart prior to her cancer diagnosis. She was a loving and caring person and always put everyone's needs ahead of hers. Terri is preceded in death by grandparents, Gladys and Alva Turner, and George and Susie Smith, and a niece, Cassie Wine. She is survived by her husband, Robert Hudgins; daughters, Shelby Maxine Hudgins and Autumn Nicole Rollins; a step son, Stephen Hudgins; her parents, Donald and Martha Turner; sisters, Tammy Craven and Tina Turner Wine; and brother, Tyler Turner. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.klbrownfuneralhome.com. K.L. Brown Funeral Home and Cremation Center 322 Nisbet Street NW Jacksonville, AL 36265 (256) 435-7042
Published in The Anniston Star on June 13, 2019